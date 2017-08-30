Naval Group has marked the official opening of its new Australian headquarters with the start of master planning studies to inform the design and build of the Future Submarine construction yard in Adelaide.

The office at Richmond Road in Keswick was opened by Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne and Herve Guillou, global chairman and chief executive officer of Naval Group.

During the ceremony, Naval Group announced that it has engaged Coffey Services Australia, Alexander Symonds and Precision Hydrographic Services to commence survey work in preparation for the design and build of the yard.

Naval Group’s headquarters in Adelaide currently has 40 staff that are working on the early phases of the Future Submarine program including submarine design, supplier engagement and infrastructure planning for the new yard.

Minister Pyne and Naval Group Australia stated that 126 local businesses have been pre-qualified as being eligible to take part in the supply chain for the program.