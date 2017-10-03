Naval Group Australia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Australian Council of Trade Unions, the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union, the Australian Workers Union, the Communications, Electrical and Plumbing Union, and Professionals Australia outlining the partnership principles that will govern how the parties will work together to deliver the Future Submarine capability for the Royal Australian Navy.

Naval Group says the organisations will engage in “open discussions” to identify opportunities relating to the planning, development and delivery of the Future Submarine Program, while developing, extending and protecting the Australian workforce.

“Naval Group is committed to establishing an enduring, productive and globally competitive workplace relations framework that will form the basis for our Future Submarine operations in Australia,” said Brent Clark, interim chief executive officer, Naval Group Australia, at PACIFIC 2017 on Tuesday.

“The construction of the Future Submarines in Australia will create a sustainable maritime industry, bolster the Australian economy for generations to come and create certainty for the many hundreds of Australian suppliers who will be involved in the FSP”.

The MoU also outlines how Naval Group will consult with unions, universities, TAFE and registered training organisations to develop the skills of the workforce required for the program which is expected to create 2,900 Australian jobs.