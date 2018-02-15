Spain’s Navantia S.A. has designated Navantia Australia as the Class Manager for the new Hobart class destroyers.

Navantia says the announcement represents a significant milestone in the development of the sovereign capability of Navantia Australia and strengthens Australia’s naval shipbuilding credentials.

“This decision is the largest, most valuable transfer of intellectual property that I am aware of in the history of Australian defence industry,” Warren King, chairman of Navantia Australia said in a statement.

“This transfer means that the design of the Hobart class and its future developments will all be managed from Australia. This includes the F-5000 we are offering as Australia’s future frigate, as well as export variants.”

José Esteban Garcia Vilasanchez, chairman of Navantia S.A. said the designation is a recognition of Navantia Australia’s growing design capability and of the success of the Hobart class build, the latest in the F-100 family.

“We are able to make this designation due to the success of the technology transfer of the Hobart Class and the over one million hours of effort which went into adapting the F-100 design for Australian requirements,” Mr Vilasanchez said.

“The fact that Navantia Australia now has the management and development responsibility for the Hobart Class family of vessels is a significant milestone in the development of Navantia as a global company.”