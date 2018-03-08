Navantia Australia has signed an MoU with Adelaide-based Century Engineering to conduct development work on the rudder arrangement and stowage locker for Navantia’s F-5000 proposal for Project SEA 5000.

A March 6 release says that, in addition to the F-5000 work, Century will also support Navantia Australia for potential internal stowage locker modifications to the RAN’s Canberra Class LHDs and Hobart Class DDGs, both of which are Navantia designs.

“Century Engineering has a wide technical and commercial presence in Australia and will bring its significant skills and experience in Naval shipbuilding programs to the Future Frigate program” said Navantia Australia Managing Director Donato Martinez.

“The experience which Century has built as a supplier on the Hobart Class will provide significant continuity between the Hobart Class and the F-5000, with opportunities for Australian companies such as Century to grow their business in naval shipbuilding.”

Century Engineering Managing Director David Heaslip added; “This is an opportunity for Century to build on the experience we have gained and the capability we have developed through the Hobart Class program. We are delighted to now have the opportunity to partner with Navantia on the Future Frigates.”