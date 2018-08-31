New Zealand appoints new Defence chiefs

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has appointed three new service chiefs to its Army, Air Force and Navy.

The announcement on August 21 was made by NZ Minister of Defence Ron Mark, and NZ Chief of Defence Force AIRMSHL Kevin Short who was previously Vice Chief of Defence Force until he assumed the CDF role on July 1.

BRIG John Boswell, DSD, will be promoted to Major General and will succeed MAJGEN Peter Kelly as Chief of Army; CMDRE David Proctor will be promoted to Rear Admiral and will succeed RADM John Martin as Chief of Navy; and AIRCDRE Andrew Clark will be promoted to Air Vice-Marshal and will succeed AVM Tony Davies as Chief of Air Force. AVM Davies will become the new Vice Chief of Defence Force.

The Change of Command ceremonies are scheduled to occur September 7 for the new Chief of Air Force, September 10 for the new Chief of Army, and in late November for the new Chief of Navy.