NG announced NGJ-LB industry team

Northrop Grumman has announced it will team with Harris Corporation and Comtech PST for the AN/ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer–Low Band (NJG-LB) Demonstration of Existing Technologies (DET) program.

The company was awarded a US$35m (A$47.5m) contract in November to demonstrate its existing technology for the NGJ-LB development program to replace the AN/ALQ-99 jammer currently in use on the Boeing EA018G Growler operated by the US Navy and the RAAF. Rival L3 was awarded a similar amount to develop a demonstrator of its own.

Northrop Grumman says Harris will provide electronic attack equipment, Comtech PST will provide a high-power radio frequency (RF) amplifier system.

“The Northrop Grumman team brings extensive electronic warfare expertise and a long history of building and deploying systems that support the challenging carrier-based aviation environment,” Northrop Grumman’s vice president surveillance and electromagnetic maneuver warfare Paul Kalafos said in a statement. “We are proud to be working with Comtech and Harris to help the Navy maintain its warfighting edge.”