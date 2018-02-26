Northrop Grumman Australia has appointed Mike Gallagher to the role of strategy director.

The company says Gallagher will work closely with Chief Executive Ian Irving as the company seeks to expand in Australia.

“I am delighted to welcome Mike Gallagher to the Northrop Grumman Australia team,” Irving said. “His service with the RAN and experience in the Australian defence industry will be an enormous asset to our company as we continue to grow our Australian organisation.”

Gallagher comes to NGA after serving 22 years in the RAN including 17 years on submarines. After leaving the RAN in 1998, he has held senior executive positions in Raytheon Australia, Nautronix and L3 Oceania.