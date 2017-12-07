Australian ammunition company NIOA has established an office in Canberra to support its growing market share.

Established in 1973, NIOA is now Australia’s largest privately-owned weapons, ammunition and technical support supplier.

Minister for Defence Industry, Christopher Pyne congratulated NIOA on the opening of the office at Brindabella Park. “The growing success of this Australian business and the opening of their Canberra office, represents a new chapter in NIOA’s development,” Minister Pyne said.

“As I recently announced, NIOA has been awarded a major contract to supply more than 30 different munitions, ranging from small arms to 120mm M1A1 Abrams tank ammunition, to the Australian Defence Force over the next five years.”

“NIOA has been a supplier of munitions for many years and this latest contract is initially valued at $95 million with a potential 15-year extension,” the minister added. “NIOA’s global supply arrangement means our military will use the latest technology, while creating Australian jobs.”

The company will work with partners Rheinmetall Waffe Munitions, Orbital ATK and Vista Outdoors on the development and supply of the munitions. NIOA has also recently opened a purpose-built facility in Brisbane which includes an indoor firing range enabling weapon and ammunition testing in controlled conditions.