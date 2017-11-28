NIOA has been awarded a contract valued at $95 million to supply more than 30 different munitions to the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

“This contract ensures the ADF will have a reliable source of munitions, ranging from small arms to 120mm M1A1 Abrams tank ammunition,” stated Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne.

NIOA stated that it will source the munitions from Rheinmetall Waffe Munition, Orbital ATK and Vista Outdoor.

The five-year contract includes an option to extend to 15 years.