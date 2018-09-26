Nominations open for Avalon 2019 Innovation Awards

Innovative individuals and companies in aviation, space and aerospace have until November 30 to enter the Avalon 2019 Innovation Awards.

To be presented at the Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition, which runs from February 26 to March next year, six awards will be presented in total for the following categories:

National Civil Innovation Award

National Defence Innovation Award

Civil SME Innovation Grant

Defence SME Innovation Grant

Young Civil Innovator Award

Young Defence Innovator Award

This will be the fourth Avalon to feature the Innovation Awards, developed by the not-for-profit Aerospace Maritime Defence and Security Foundation of Australia Limited.

“The awards reflect our altruistic purpose, which is to promote the development of Australia’s aviation, space and aerospace industries,” said Avalon 2019 CEO Ian Honnery.

“We have expanded the awards and increased the value of the two cash prizes in recognition of the great work being done by innovative Australians.”

The awards are open to Australian companies or the Australian subsidiaries of overseas parent companies. The innovation could be a new product or service to a new approach to business. Entries will be judged on originality and their understanding of user needs.

For more information or to submit an entry, visit the Avalon 2019 website here.