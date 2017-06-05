Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne has announced the signing of new Global Supply Chain (GSC) program agreements with Northrop Grumman and BAE Systems.

“Australian companies continue to prove themselves on the global stage by successfully winning work in the supply chains of the defence primes,” Minister Pyne stated. “This success is evident through the award of contracts totalling $830 million to over 140 SMEs and organisations under the GSC program.”

Northrop Grumman Australia stated on June 4 that it has renewed its GSC agreement with the Commonwealth for an additional three years, enabling Northrop Grumman to continue working to facilitate military and commercial opportunities for Australian companies.

Meanwhile, BAE Systems Australia welcomed the renewal of its GSC agreement, stating on June 2 that this allows it to continue to provide Australian companies with access to commercial and defence opportunities within the international business.