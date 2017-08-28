Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne has launched a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Northrop Grumman and Flinders University to provide for collaborative research and the support of education and training for defence-related programs.

The MoU was signed by Flinders University Vice-Chancellor Professor Colin Stirling and Northrop Grumman Australia chief executive Ian Irving.

It is intended to help students acquire the technological and practical skills to meet industry demand in areas such as simulation and autonomous systems, as well as growing Australian capability through joint research.

“We are excited to be partnering with one of the nation’s leading education and research institutions,” said Irving.

“South Australia is a key defence hub for the nation, and Northrop Grumman Australia’s engagement with Flinders University is a significant part of our commitment to deepening engagement with academic institutions and up-skilling future workers for cutting-edge defence programs in this state and around the nation.”