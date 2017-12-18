Northrop Grumman has announced that Warren King will chair its newly formed Northrop Grumman Australia Advisory Board.

In the role, the former head of the Defence Materiel Organisation will provide counsel on market dynamics and development strategies. King is already a member of Northrop Grumman’s International Advisory Board, is Chairman of Navantia Australia, and is Special Counsel to Government Relations and Strategic Communications firm, CMAX Advisory.

“Warren King offers our Northrop Grumman Australia Advisory Board a deep understanding of Australian defence business and strategy that will significantly add to the breadth of experience of our Australian team,” said David Perry, corporate vice president and chief business development officer, Northrop Grumman, and president, Northrop Grumman International Trading.

Ian Irving, chief executive officer, Northrop Grumman Australia added, “I welcome Warren as the chair of our Advisory Board. He possesses a wealth of leadership, experience and expertise across technical disciplines and the Australian and international defence markets. Warren will add significant value as we continue to advance our presence in Australia.”