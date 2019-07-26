Home ADF news Northrop Grumman awarded Triton MULTI-INT integration contract
Northrop Grumman awarded Triton MULTI-INT integration contract

by Andrew McLaughlin
(NORTHROP GRUMMAN)

The US Navy has awarded Northrop Grumman a US$33.75m (A$48.57m) contract to conduct integration work for the Integrated Functional Capability 4.0 (IFC4.0) configuration on the MQ-4C Triton unmanned maritime reconnaissance system.

The IFC4.0 configuration will host the MULTI-INT capability which will integrate a comprehensive signals and electronic intelligence (SIGINT/ELINT) gathering capability with the Triton to add to its baseline AN/ZPY-3 Multi-Function Active Sensor (MFAS) radar and electro-optical multi-spectral targeting system-B (MTS-B) sensors.

The work will comprise adaptor kits and associated work to integrate the MULTI-INT sensor which comprises elements manufactured by Boeing Argon ST and Sierra Nevada Corporation. The high-flying MULTI-INT equipped Triton will replace the US Navy’s Lockheed EP-3E Aries SIGINT aircraft in service from 2023, while the six planned RAAF MQ-4Cs will also be equipped with the MULTI-IN sensor.

Eight RAAF personnel are embedded within the US Navy Triton program as part of Australia’s cooperative development program for Triton, the majority of which will focus on developing modes and capabilities for the MULTI-INT package.

A US Navy EP-3E Aries II SIGINT aircraft. (US Navy)

