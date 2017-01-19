Northrop Grumman Integrated Defence Services, an Australian subsidiary of Northrop Grumman Corporation, has signed separate agreements with Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) and Lufthansa Technik for the provision of services in support of the KC-30A Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT).

AFI KLM E&M will provide services including aircraft component, auxiliary power unit and engine test, repair and overhaul services; ready access to line replaceable unit loans and exchanges; and global line station logistics solutions, Northrop Grumman stated.

“We are excited to have reached this agreement with AFI KLM E&M,” said Ian Irving, chief executive of Northrop Grumman Australia. “Partnerships such as this are an important way for Northrop Grumman to support the Australian Department of Defence’s smart buyer philosophy.

“By leveraging huge commercial supply chains and expertise in order to provide competitive pricing for MRTT maintenance, this agreement will increase the program’s value and effectiveness.”

Meanwhile, Lufthansa Technik will provide services including spares (consumables and expendables) procurement; aircraft component test, repair and overhaul services; landing gear overhaul services; and aircraft component support.

“This agreement between Northrop Grumman and Lufthansa Technik provides the potential for significant savings for the Australian government,” Irving said.

“This access to parts and expertise through this agreement is an important part of our vision to build Northrop Grumman as a regional support hub for a range of aircraft types for Australian and regional air forces.”

Northrop Grumman Integrated Defence Services is the prime contractor for MRTT through-life support.