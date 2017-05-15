Northrop Grumman has announced that it is investing $50 million in the development of an electronic systems maintenance and sustainment centre in Western Sydney.

The Electronics Sustainment Centre of Excellence will ultimately be located at Badgerys Creek, where Northrop Grumman will be the anchor tenant for an aerospace and defence industry precinct, the company stated.

This new centre will support advanced electronics such as communications equipment, electronic warfare equipment and targeting pods. It could include capabilities to support the maintenance, repair and upgrade of electronics equipping the C-130J Hercules, EA-18G Growler, F-35A Lightning II, MQ-4C Triton and P-8A Poseidon.

Northrop Grumman stated that it will help to sustain the advanced capabilities of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) in country by bringing together highly skilled technicians, engineers and other professionals, who will be supported by the company’s high-end technology and software expertise.

“Northrop Grumman’s solid understanding of the maintenance and sustainment needs of the ADF is a result of decades of logistics know-how and successful partnerships on multiple programs,” said Ian Irving, chief executive of Northrop Grumman Australia.

“Our extensive engineering and systems design capabilities uniquely position us to provide a comprehensive, full lifecycle approach to manned and autonomous platform and system management for the country.”