Navantia and NSAG have signed a $2.8 million purchase order that will see NSAG supply the Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) for the replacement replenishment ships that are currently under construction under SEA 1654 Phase 3.

NSAG, which is a joint venture between Navantia and SAGE Automation, will install enclosures and consoles, and provide support under a five-year support contract.

The IPMS developed by NSAG has already been installed on the Landing Helicopter Dock ships and the Air Warfare Destroyers.