NZ request for P-8A approved by US

by Leave a Comment

A47-001 the first RAAF Poseidon aircraft comes in to land at its home Base, RAAF Base Edinburgh for the first time.
The first Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) P-8A lands at RAAF Base Edinburgh. (Defence)

The US Department of State has approved the possible sale of up to four Boeing P-8A Poseidon aircraft and associated support to New Zealand.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency stated that the potential Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program deal, which is valued at an estimated US$1.46 billion, would mean New Zealand could maintain its maritime surveillance aircraft capability following the retirement of the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P-3K2 Orion.

New Zealand’s Future Air Surveillance Capability project includes the replacement of the Orion by mid-2025. The project has started capability requirements definition and development of preliminary capability solution options for consideration by the NZ Government through an indicative business case.

Number 11 Squadron Aircraft Technician Leading Aircraftman Bradley Pascall refuels the P-8A Poseidon at RAAF Base Darwin.
A47-002 being refuelled at RAAF Base Darwin. (Defence)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *