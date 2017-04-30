The US Department of State has approved the possible sale of up to four Boeing P-8A Poseidon aircraft and associated support to New Zealand.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency stated that the potential Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program deal, which is valued at an estimated US$1.46 billion, would mean New Zealand could maintain its maritime surveillance aircraft capability following the retirement of the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P-3K2 Orion.

New Zealand’s Future Air Surveillance Capability project includes the replacement of the Orion by mid-2025. The project has started capability requirements definition and development of preliminary capability solution options for consideration by the NZ Government through an indicative business case.