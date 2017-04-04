New Zealand has approved the short-term deployment of a C-130H Hercules to the Middle East in response to a request from the Australian Defence Force (ADF) to provide additional capacity during a period of high operational tempo.

The deployment, which will involve up to 30 personnel from early May to late June, will be the fourth time that a New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) Hercules has been deployed to the region to carry out logistics support flights.

“I am pleased the New Zealand Defence Force can provide this assistance, considering the significant support we receive from the Australian Defence Force in Iraq and New Zealand’s other deployments in the region,” Minister of Defence Gerry Brownlee said in a statement on March 28.

The aircraft will carry out logistics flights in support of NZ and Australian operations including carrying people, equipment and supplies to Iraq, Afghanistan, South Sudan and the Sinai Peninsula.