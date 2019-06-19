Home AIR PARIS – Leonardo unveils Falco Xplorer UAS
AIRAllies NewsHeadlinesIndustry NewsJOINTProject news

PARIS – Leonardo unveils Falco Xplorer UAS

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin

Italy’s Leonardo has unveiled the Falco Xplorer UAS, the largest remotely piloted system it has ever designed, at the 2019 Paris Airshow.

The Xplorer is the latest addition to the company’s Falco line of UASs, and features a 350kg payload and an endurance of more then 24 hours. It features SATCOM for beyond line of sight communications, and a maximum takeoff weight of about 1,200kg. Leonardo says the air vehicle, sensors and mission system have been designed entirely in-house, and that the system is readily exportable without restriction and without being subject to International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) restrictions.

“Leonardo invests continuously in new capabilities to ensure we position the right products in the right markets”, Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo, said at the Xplorer’s unveiling in Paris. “The Falco Xplorer is designed to be extremely competitive in its category, building on the experience we’ve gained working with Falco family customers over a number of years and our Company’s strengths in the unmanned domain. By understanding and being able to meet our customers’ needs, we expect to increase our share of the unmanned systems market.”

Leonardo plans to certify the system to operate in non-segregated airspace and to meet NATO STANAG4671 for operation in NATO militaries, and is pitching it to military as well as civil agencies such as coast guards and emergency responders.

(LEONARDO)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

Investigation into LHD propulsion problems continues

May 22, 2017

Cirrus to supply EW training system for Navy

April 18, 2017

First flight for USAF LCAAT concept

March 8, 2019

ADF to broaden Indian Ocean focus with IPE19...

December 21, 2018

BAE Systems to operate F-35 regional warehouse at...

August 20, 2017

NZ request for P-8A approved by US

April 30, 2017

RAAF 37SQN prepares for 75th anniversary celebration

May 22, 2018

Industry shows enthusiasm for Future Sub work –...

August 13, 2018

A400M to visit Avalon

February 17, 2015

USAF contracts Raytheon to upgrade MTS-B sensor

September 13, 2018