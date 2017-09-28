Penske Power Systems plans to highlight the suitability of its MTU 12V4000U83 engine for Australia’s submarine fleet at the Pacific 2017 International Maritime Exposition.

It will be the first time the company has put the 12V4000U83 engine, which can be used on projects such as the current Collins class and Future Submarine fleet, on public display.

Penske said the 12V4000U83 featured greater power (up to 1,500kW) than its 16V396SE84 predecessor, while being IMO Tier II compliant and compact.

“We are delighted to be debuting the MTU series 4000 submarine variant, the U83, after eight years of development commencing in 2009, and thousands of hours of testing, noting that the engine that will be on display at Pacific is an actual U83 taken directly off the MTU production line,” Penske Power Systems national manager for defence programmes group Roger Gleeson said in a statement.

“Due to reduced fuel consumption the U83 has an extended range with increased availability via a 22 year time before overhaul (TBO) interval, with ease of maintenance being a design feature.

“With more than 750 MTU submarine engines delivered to 20 navies over the past 50 years, this engine reinforces MTU’s focus and capability for conventional submarine propulsion system design and evolution for the life of the next generation of submarines to come.”

In April 2016, the Australian government announced French company DCNS (now Naval Group) had been selected as the preferred international partner for the design of the Future Submarine, beating bids from ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) of Germany and the Japanese government, with 12 conventionally powered Shortfin Barracuda Block 1A submarines set to be constructed at Osborne, northwest of Adelaide.

Penske is also bringing a Sauer series 5,000 compressor, which has applications for submarines, combat ships, frigates and destroyers, to Pacific 2017.