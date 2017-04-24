PHOTOS: C-17 load trials for M777 Howitzer

by

Royal Australian Air Force - Amberley Air Movements personnel work with No. 36 Squadron Loadmasters and Australian Army soldiers from 1 Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery secure an Artillery M777 Howitzer inside a C-17A Globemaster aircraft.The Department of Defence has released images of load trials of an Army M777 Howitzer artillery piece on a RAAF C-17 airlifter.

The trials, held on April 20 at RAAF Base Amberley, marked the first time an Australian Army M777 had been loaded on a RAAF C-17.

“The trials will help inform future practice with loading and deploying the M777 by C-17A, including exercises and operational deployments,” Defence said.

The 155mm M777 entered service with Army’s 1 Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery in late 2010. Built by BAE Systems at Barrow-in-Furness in northern England and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, it is also used by the US Marine Corps and US Army, Canada and Saudi Arabia.

An Australian Army M777 Howitzer is loaded onto a No. 36 Squadron C-17A Globemaster aircraft at Royal Australian Air Force - Amberley.