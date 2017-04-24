The Department of Defence has released images of load trials of an Army M777 Howitzer artillery piece on a RAAF C-17 airlifter.

The trials, held on April 20 at RAAF Base Amberley, marked the first time an Australian Army M777 had been loaded on a RAAF C-17.

“The trials will help inform future practice with loading and deploying the M777 by C-17A, including exercises and operational deployments,” Defence said.

The 155mm M777 entered service with Army’s 1 Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery in late 2010. Built by BAE Systems at Barrow-in-Furness in northern England and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, it is also used by the US Marine Corps and US Army, Canada and Saudi Arabia.