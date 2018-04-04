Poland has signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) with the US to acquire the Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Battle Command System (IBCS).

The acquisition is the first international sale of IBCS, and follows the system’s acquisition and development by the US Army.

Northrop Grumman says IBCS has open systems architecture and provides a net-centric, enterprise approach to IAMD to replace current generation command and control (C2) systems to deliver a single integrated air picture. To this end, IBCS integrates sensors and interceptors, and provides wider area surveillance and broader protection areas. It can be integrated with current and future sensors and weapon systems, and is interoperable with joint C2 and ballistic missile defence systems.

Along with IBCS, Poland will also acquire the Lockheed Martin Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missile as an upgrade of its Patriot system.

Lockheed Martin says the PAC-3 MSE features a dual-pulse solid rocket motor providing increased performance in altitude and range. It is a high-velocity interceptor that defends against incoming tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft, and uses Hit-to-Kill technology.

Both the IBCS and PAC-3 MSE are expected to be bid for the ADF’s Project AIR 6500 requirement.