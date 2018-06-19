Pratt & Whitney has proposed the development of an upgrade to the F-35’s F135 engine that could add more useable power while reducing fuel consumption.

Dubbed Growth Option 2.0, the new engine would utilise a more advanced power and thermal management system through new compressor and turbine technologies that would provide more thrust and efficient power. The 2.0 proposal is a development of the Growth Option 1.0 concept the engine manufacturer unveiled in 2017, and comes after feedback on the 1.0 concept from the JSF Program Office (JPO).

While the concept is not yet funded, the JPO reportedly considers it important as the JSF program moves from development into the Continuous Capability Development and Delivery phase, and considers what capabilities will form part of the Block 4 enhancements.

“As the F-35 program moves forward with the Continuous Capability Development and Delivery strategy, we strive to stay in front of propulsion advances needed to enable F-35 modernisation,” president of Pratt & Whitney’s military engines unit Matthew Bromberg told DefenseNews.

“We’re continuously assessing customer needs and responding with technology options to keep them ahead of evolving threats.”