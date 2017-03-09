Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne has congratulated the Precise Advanced Manufacturing Group on securing the licence to commercialise and market a unique drilling tool developed by the Defence Science and Technology Group that is designed for use in the maintenance of Defence aircraft.

The Hole Rework Alignment Tool has great potential for any application that demands precise tolerances, or where the cost of rectification is high, Minister Pyne stated.

Defence has used the tool to complete modifications on the Hawk 127 lead-in fighter as part of a full-scale fatigue test.

“This is an excellent example of an enterprising Australian company taking up a Defence innovation to turn it into a marketable product,” Minister Pyne said.

The licence agreement was signed by Chief Defence Scientist Dr Alex Zelinsky and Precise Advanced Manufacturing Group chief executive officer Grant Tinney at the Australian International Airshow.