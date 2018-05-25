The USAF has successfully tested two production-representative Long Range Anti-Ship Missiles (LRASM) against moving maritime targets off the coast of California.

The missiles were fired from a B-1B Lancer bomber, and they successfully navigated through all their planned waypoints and transitioned to mid-course guidance before finding and positively identifying the targets using their onboard sensors.

“The success of this second dual-LRASM test event speaks volumes,” LRASM program director at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control David Helsel said in a statement. “As LRASM moves toward early operational fielding for the USAF and US Navy, the weapon system continues to demonstrate critical capabilities that our warfighters need.”

The low-observable LRASM is an anti-ship version of the JASSM-ER. It has been integrated with the B-1B for service entry later this year, and is planned to be integrated with the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet in 2019.

A surface-launched variant fitted with a rocket booster is also under development for employment from US Navy ships.