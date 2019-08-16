Home CYBER & EW Project Currawong ‘Headquarters on the Move’ debuts at Talisman Saber
Project Currawong ‘Headquarters on the Move’ debuts at Talisman Saber

by Andrew McLaughlin
(BOEING)

A Boeing Defence Australia-developed command and control vehicle developed under Project Currawong Release 1 has made its debut at the recent Exercise Talisman Saber in Queensland.

Dubbed Headquarters on the Move (HQOTM), the Thales Bushmaster vehicle is equipped with a comprehensive communications suite designed to provide battlefield commanders with mobile situational awareness and voice connectivity.

“HQOTM is not scheduled to be released until late 2020. However, the bi-annual Talisman Saber field training exercise provided an exceptional opportunity for BDA to demonstrate and test this ground-breaking future capability,” Boeing’s Project Currawong program director, Ian Vett said in a statement.

“Even in the most remote locations, and when travelling at speed, the vehicle can link via satellite to the ADF’s secure communications network, giving commanders real-time information on the enemy’s location and the ability to communicate with land-based forces and ADF headquarters from anywhere.”

