Naval Group has confirmed that it is committed to delivering “a regionally superior and sovereign” submarine capability for Australia.

The company stated that Future Submarine design work continues to include the pump jet propulsion system that was proposed during the Competitive Evaluation Process and remains on offer to Australia, which had been in doubt.

According to Naval Group, the use of pump jet propulsion would mean that the Future Submarine could move more quietly than submarines with “obsolete” propeller technology.

The program is progressing through concept design on schedule, the company said, including work to establish the length, diameter and displacement of the submarine.

“The design of Australia’s Future Submarines will draw on the best of French submarine design and technology to meet Australia’s submarine capability requirements, which include superior stealth,” Naval Group stated.

“The Future Submarine design will also benefit from the development of the French Barracuda [nuclear attack] submarine, which remains the reference point for Australia’s Future Submarine, and from Naval Group’s extensive experience in conventional submarine technologies.”