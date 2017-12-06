Minister for Defence Industry, Christopher Pyne announced on December 6 that RingIR Pty Ltd would receive $4.6 million from the Defence Innovation Hub funding to develop and demonstrate a new technology to enhance the ADF’s counter-IED capabilities.

A ministerial statement says the new technology uses highly sensitive laser spectrometry technique to locate and identify the vapours exuded from explosives.

“This technology could be used to determine the location and type of IED, allowing Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel to effectively respond to improvised threats,” Minister Pyne said.

“This funding reflects the Government’s strong commitment to support and enhance the ADF by building innovation opportunities between Defence and industry. We need to ensure we maximise opportunities for Australian industry to contribute to our capability needs.”

The Defence Innovation Hub was launched in December 2016, and is designed to bring together existing Defence innovation programs to deliver a more streamlined and agile approach to Defence investment in innovation. Industry and research organisations can submit proposals through the Defence Innovation Portal.