Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne has urged Australian companies with an interest in the defence sector to complete the Defence Industrial Capability Assessment 2016 Company Survey.

The survey is an input to the 10-year Defence Industrial Capability Plan, which will identify the sovereign industrial capabilities that must be maintained and supported here in Australia, and is expected to be released by the government in mid-2017.

Minister Pyne said in a statement that the survey will help establish a baseline of defence industry capability today and in development over the next year.

Consultation forums on the Defence Industrial Capability Plan were held in late 2016 and will continue in the first quarter of this year.

The plan will outline a strategy for strengthening the Australian defence industry, including opportunities to support the delivery of the Integrated Investment Program.

“The Defence Industrial Capability Plan will be a centrepiece of the government’s strategy to position our defence industry to seize the unprecedented opportunities available over the next decade and beyond,” Minister Pyne said.

The survey is open until January 31, and can be accessed here.