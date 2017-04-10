Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne has talked up the Australian defence industry in a meeting with Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis in Washington, DC.

The pair discussed the strong defence industry ties between Australia and the US, and the desire on both sides to further deepen cooperation, according to a statement from Minister Pyne.

Pyne stated that the meeting with Secretary Mattis was an important opportunity to highlight the strength of the Australian defence industry and to demonstrate Australia’s capability as a potential partner in future projects.

“Australia is a great friend and ally of the United States, and has strong and deep involvement on a defence industry level,” Minister Pyne said.

“The Australian government is embarking on its largest-ever renewal and investment into Defence capability, investing approximately $195 billion to grow our local defence capability across the decade, boosting our economy.

“Similarly, under President Trump the US has flagged a significant increase in defence spending over the coming years. This will create enormous opportunities for Australia’s burgeoning defence industry, capitalising on our involvement in existing programs such as the Joint Strike Fighter, and any potential new programs instigated by the new administration.”