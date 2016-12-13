Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne has visited Rolls-Royce in Bristol, UK, to discuss Australia’s defence industry policy.
“During our discussions I placed particular emphasis on how Rolls-Royce should grow its footprint and activities in Australia in support of Royal Australian Navy capability,” Minister Pyne said in a statement.
Pyne added that he is impressed by the company’s supply chains and is keen to identify opportunities for Australian industry engagement.
“We discussed how Rolls-Royce might best support Australian industry in the near term through the Global Supply Chain program,” Minister Pyne said.
“I was very impressed to learn that Rolls-Royce has a proud history of supplying powerful engines to the most powerful navies in the world, and in partnership with KBR provides whole-of-ship support services for our Navy’s LHDs and replenishment vessels at Garden Island.”
KBR stated in July 2014 that it had been awarded an initial five-year contract to provide capability support coordinator services for the Canberra class amphibious assault ships, and that Rolls-Royce had been engaged to work with KBR to deliver these services.
At @RollsRoyce in Bristol 🇬🇧, inspecting the cutting edge MT30 engine. #auspol #ausdef pic.twitter.com/cSPJ1ZK2jZ
— Christopher Pyne (@cpyne) December 12, 2016
Comments
Geoff says
At least Pyne is trying to something…..I know the Defence Minister has been away sick but sick or not we do not see her anyway.?
I do hope Pyne can somehow ” fix” the power stupidity in South Australia, if not, I am sure large international companies like RR will not come to locate part of their ‘ footprint ‘ here….why would they!