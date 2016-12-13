Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne has visited Rolls-Royce in Bristol, UK, to discuss Australia’s defence industry policy.

“During our discussions I placed particular emphasis on how Rolls-Royce should grow its footprint and activities in Australia in support of Royal Australian Navy capability,” Minister Pyne said in a statement.

Pyne added that he is impressed by the company’s supply chains and is keen to identify opportunities for Australian industry engagement.

“We discussed how Rolls-Royce might best support Australian industry in the near term through the Global Supply Chain program,” Minister Pyne said.

“I was very impressed to learn that Rolls-Royce has a proud history of supplying powerful engines to the most powerful navies in the world, and in partnership with KBR provides whole-of-ship support services for our Navy’s LHDs and replenishment vessels at Garden Island.”

KBR stated in July 2014 that it had been awarded an initial five-year contract to provide capability support coordinator services for the Canberra class amphibious assault ships, and that Rolls-Royce had been engaged to work with KBR to deliver these services.