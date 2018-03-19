Gulf state Qatar has become the latest customer for the NH Industries NH90 helicopter, with an order for 28 of the type.

The 28 machines will be split between 16 tactical transport helicopters (TTH), and 12 of the naval frigate helicopter (NFH) configuration. As part of the deal, Qatar also ordered 16 Airbus H125 light helicopters for training purposes.

“We are honoured to support the Qatar Armed Forces through this strategic partnership”, said Ben Bridge, Executive Vice President Global Business at Airbus Helicopters.

“The NH90 is a modern and combat-proven asset that will meet Qatar’s demanding operational requirements for decades to come, both in troop transport and naval missions,” he added. “Our partnership on the new training academy will also strengthen the relationship between our countries by enabling the exchange of expertise and know-how in helicopter operations.”

The order makes Qatar the 20th service customer in 13 countries for the NH90, and takes the total order book to 543 aircraft, including 47 MRH 90s in service with the Australian Army and Royal Australian Navy.