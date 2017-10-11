QinetiQ Australia’s new office at Mawson Lakes has been opened by Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne.

“QinetiQ provides a range of advanced services to Defence, recently acquiring RubiKon Group; it has 27 staff now in Adelaide,” Minister Pyne stated. “QinetiQ is experiencing strong growth across Australia and now employs over 350 Australians, with more growth on the horizon.”

QinetiQ is an important industry support partner for flight-testing systems at the Woomera Test Range, and has recently commenced engineering, logistics and business support for P-8A Poseidon intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities in South Australia, Pyne said.