QinetiQ Australia has been awarded a contract to supply engineering and logistics services to the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) over the next five years.

Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne stated that this contract will create seven additional jobs at the Mine Warfare Maintenance Facility at HMAS Waterhen.

“This contract ensures the Royal Australian Navy will have a reliable source of mine warfare exercise equipment and support for current and future activities,” said Minister Pyne.

The contract is initially valued at $9.25 million, with an option to extend to 10 years.