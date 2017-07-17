Rheinmetall Defence Australia has announced that it has selected Queensland as the location for its Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence (MILVEHCOE) and Australian headquarters that will be established if the company is successful in securing LAND 400 Phase 2.

Rheinmetall had stated in February that it had shortlisted Queensland and Victoria as potential locations. The centre would be the focal point for LAND 400 vehicles, LAND 121 logistics vehicles and other projects.

“Currently the largest supplier of military vehicles to the Australian Defence Force, Rheinmetall will establish the MILVEHCOE as a sovereign industrial capability for the continuous design, manufacture, export and support for military vehicles, turrets and tactical systems,” Rheinmetall stated on July 14.

“The MILVEHCOE will also draw on a supply network across Australia to deliver products and services from local industry into Rheinmetall’s global supply chain.”

Advanced manufacturing jobs would be created in a range of technology areas including military vehicle design, medium-calibre weapons and ammunition, protection systems, fire control and surveillance systems, and systems engineering and integration, the company said.

The centre would include design, prototyping, manufacturing and system test capabilities including a mobility test track, medium-calibre firing range and an electromagnetic compatibility test chamber.

“Queensland is an outstanding location to establish the MILVEHCOE,” said Ben Hudson, Rheinmetall Defence executive board member and global head of Vehicle Systems.

“The state offers a range of significant attributes including access to the Australian Army, industry partners, a skilled workforce and an excellent site to build a state-of-the-art facility.

“The MILVEHCOE will provide a natural hub for Government, Army, industry and academia to collaborate in developing a range of new technologies and products for the Australian and global markets. This will in turn ensure the sustainability of the industry in Australia, while also generating high-quality local jobs and enriching the Australian economy.”