RAAF classic Hornets deploy to Maple Flag

A 2016 file photo of two 75SQN classic Hornets overhead Kuwait City during Operation Okra. (Defence)

Eight F/A-18A/B classic Hornets from the RAAF’s 75SQN have deployed to Cold Lake AFB in Alberta, Canada to participate in Exercise Maple Flag.

The exercise, from June 11 to 22 is a complex international training event which this year will involve the air forces of Canada, Belgium, Brazil, France, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the US, and Australia.

“Exercise Maple Flag offers our people realistic training within a complex operating environment that is both challenging and constantly evolving,” detachment commander and commanding officer 75SQN, WGCDR Michael Grant said in a statement.

“There are immense benefits to training as we mean to fight, and so often we fight as part of a combined or coalition force which means training opportunities like this are invaluable to our operational readiness.”

Training scenarios at Maple Flag include command and control, air-to-air and air-to-surface combat, air-to-air refuelling, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, tactical airlift, tactical aviation, and close air support.

75SQN will continue to operate its classic Hornets until 2022 when it will be the last 81WG squadron to transition to the F-35A Lightning II.