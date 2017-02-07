During a ceremony held at CAE’s Sale training centre, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester joined Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) officers and officials from the company to mark the occasion of the RAAF surpassing 5,000 hours of simulator training since the facility opened in 2014.

The training centre was constructed by CAE as a company-owned/company-operated facility following the awarding of a contract in 2013 to deliver King Air 350 simulator services to RAAF pilots, as well as air combat officers from the RAAF and maritime aviation warfare officers from the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), CAE stated.

“The CAE Sale training centre is a great example of an innovative business model that delivers benefits to both the Australian Defence Force and industry,” said Ian Bell, CAE vice-president and general manager for the Asia Pacific and Middle East.

“We brought high-quality training where it was needed at RAAF Base East Sale, and we operate the training centre as a true partnership with the RAAF.

“As a training systems integrator capable of delivering turnkey training solutions, CAE believes this approach to long-term training service delivery can help our defence customers lower risk, increase efficiency, save money and contribute to enhanced training and operational effectiveness.”

The training centre, which houses a CAE-built King Air 350 full-flight simulator, is available for use by other military and civil customers.