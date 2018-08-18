RAAF P-8A Poseidon training facility opened

The RAAF’s new P-8A Poseidon training facility was opened at RAAF Base Edinburgh on August 17.

The $470 million facility was formally opened by Minister for Defence Senator Marise Payne and the Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne, and marks the commencement of the training of RAAF P-8A crews and maintainers in Australia.

“This $470 million facility marks the beginning of a transformation of our training that will support Air Force’s ability to meet emerging threats and future challenges,” Minister Payne said in a statement. “The facility will deliver over 39 separate training courses which will minimise training demands on the P-8A Poseidon aircraft, reducing aircraft fatigue, increasing safety and improving availability for higher priority tasking.”

The facility includes two flight simulators, a full-scale fuselage ordnance trainer, two air combat officer trainers, and other synthetic and hands-on training devices, and is the largest P-8 training facility outside of the US.

“The training system will be maintained and supported by Boeing Defence Australia, creating up to 30 jobs,” Minister Pyne said. “The project is part of a broader Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance hub being developed at RAAF Base Edinburgh.”

Boeing Defence Australia vice president and managing director Darren Edwards said, “We are incredibly proud of the comprehensive training solution we have installed to support Australia’s new maritime surveillance capability.

“Using virtual training environments, the men and women operating and maintaining the P-8A Poseidon can realistically rehearse for complex missions at a fraction of the cost of live aircraft training.”

The RAAF has 12 P-8A Poseidons on order and options for a further three aircraft.