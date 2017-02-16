RAF and Northrop Grumman demonstrate communications interoperability using airborne gateway

Defence members attend the Jericho Dawn Airborne Gateway display at Fairbairn, Canberra on March 21.
File image of Northrop Grumman’s airborne gateway on display at Defence Establishment Fairbairn. (Defence)

Northrop Grumman and the Royal Air Force (RAF) have completed a communications interoperability trial involving F-35B and Typhoon FGR4 aircraft via an ‘airborne gateway’ developed by the company.

The two-week trial, named ‘Babel Fish III’ and funded by the Ministry of Defence, was conducted in airspace above the Mojave Desert in California.

Northrop Grumman’s airborne gateway connected the F-35B, which communicates using the Multifunction Advanced Data Link (MADL), with the Typhoon by translating MADL messages into Link 16 format.

Although the F-35 and the Typhoon can communicate directly via Link 16, previously the aircraft could not share “certain fifth-generation information”, Northrop Grumman stated.

The company deployed a similar airborne gateway capability to support the Australian Defence Force’s ‘Exercise Jericho Dawn’ demonstration of air-land integration.

“Being able to network sensor data between fifth-generation and fourth-generation fast jets and other battlespace assets in a stealthy manner is critically important to enabling the full capability offered by fifth-generation aircraft,” said Andrew Tyler, chief executive of Northrop Grumman Europe.

Bridging the platform interoperability gap was made possible by the inclusion of a Northrop Grumman Freedom 550 software-defined radio in the airborne gateway.