Home AIR RAF goes live with MBDA Meteor
AIRAllies NewsHeadlinesIndustry News

RAF goes live with MBDA Meteor

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin

An RAF Eurofighter Typhoon armed with two MBDA Meteor BVR AAMs in semi-recessed fuselage bays, and two MBDA ASRAAMs WVR missiles on wing stations. (RAF/UK MoD)

The Royal Air Force has flown its first operational mission with MBDA’s Meteor beyond visual-range (BVR) air-to-air missile.

The milestone was achieved in late November when an RAF Typhoon fighter was scrambled against an unidentified aircraft approaching the northern UK. The aircraft was subsequently identified without incident.

“This latest missile system demonstrates the next chapter of the Typhoon which will see the jet evolve its ability to target and destroy any airborne threat at great distances,” UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said in a statement. “The Meteor missile will provide an unrelenting deterrence to those who wish harm upon the UK and our Armed Forces.”

RAF Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Hillier added, “RAF Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighters are now armed with the most advanced Air to Air missile in the world, the MBDA developed ramjet powered Meteor. Another huge leap forward in capability for the Typhoon Force, which is proud to continue defending the UK and our allies, 24/7.”

The air-breathing Meteor has a reported range of more than 250km against airborne targets, well in excess of the rocket-powered AMRAAM. The missile has also been integrated onto the Saab Gripen and Dassault Rafale, and is being integrated onto the UK’s F-35B.

“Once you have the ramjet going, you are powering all the way to the target,” MBDA Australia managing director Andy Watson recently told ADBR. “Meteor has over three times the no-escape zone compared to current BVRAAMs. We are not talking about a 10 per cent difference here – it is a significant game changing capability at range.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

Tony Fraser appointed Deputy Secretary CASG

September 11, 2018

Airbus and Siemens Healthineers join forces to bid...

May 21, 2017

AWD program delivers Command Team Trainer

March 27, 2017

Chief of Army looks forward to Land Forces

August 31, 2018

RAAF C-130Js to fit external tanks

November 18, 2018

Varley Rafael Australia launches with new missiles

September 4, 2018

TKMS and UGL lead Tasmanian patrol boats bid

June 26, 2015

BUDGET ANALYSIS – Defence funding on track for...

May 8, 2018

Ultra Electronics receives funds for shipborne early-warning technology

February 2, 2017

Leidos joins GSC program

November 18, 2018

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.