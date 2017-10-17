Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has announced that it is entering into a new commercial relationship with Bisalloy Steels.

Successful trials of Bisalloy’s armour plating will result in a major export contract that will enable the Australian steel manufacturer to join Rafael’s global supply chain.

“We are very proud to be able to work with such a well-renowned and proven Australian steel company,” stated Ido Spitzer, Rafael Australia general manager.

“We have chosen Bisalloy as they are internationally competitive in terms of price, quality and performance.”

This announcement comes as Rafael is moving ahead with a plan to increase its presence in Australia.

“Rafael has been working hard to make lasting and positive relationships with Australian industry as we aim to grow our footprint in a positive and productive way within Australia,” said Spitzer.

Bisalloy announced on September 26 that it has started supplying armour-grade steel for the Hawkei protected vehicle.