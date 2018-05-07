The USAF has awarded a contract to Raytheon for the provision of 779 AN/ALR-69A(V) digital radar warning receiver (RWR) sets.

The new RWR is an upgrade of the ALR-69(A), and is modular and uses commercial off-the-shelf components and an open-architecture interface. It provides improved suppression of enemy air defences, cross-platform integration, and enhanced spectral and spatial coverage for high-sensitivity detection in dense signal environments.

“The ALR-69A provides USAF pilots the situational awareness required to operate in current and future complex emitter environments,” said Travis Slocumb, vice president, Raytheon Electronic Warfare Systems. “We will continue to upgrade the receiver and add machine learning-based modules so the system can autonomously adapt to new threats.”

The new system has been installed on C-130H and KC-46 aircraft and is currently being tested on the F-16. It has four independent radar receivers and a central processor unit, and weighs a total of 22kg.