Raytheon and Invictus Games Sydney 2018 have announced a partnership to provide support for former military personnel.

The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for wounded, injured and ill veteran and active service personnel. The Games highlight the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding of and respect for those who serve their country.

The fourth Invictus Games will be held in Sydney from 20-27 October, where 500 competitors from 18 nations will compete in 11 adaptive sports supported by 1,000 members of their family and friends.

“We are incredibly proud to support the Invictus Games and help to create a legacy of ongoing support for Australia’s veterans,” said Michael Ward, Managing Director of Raytheon Australia. “We recognise that supporting our nation’s veterans and honouring their contribution to the national security of our country is a responsibility that belongs to us all.

“These brave men and women need our support as they transition into civilian life,” he added. “This is why we are so focussed on supporting veteran employment initiatives like the Veteran Employment Symposium, which will take place during the lead up to the Invictus Games.”

Patrick Kidd, CEO Invictus Games Sydney 2018 added, “We are grateful to have Raytheon join with us on our journey to Invictus Games Sydney 2018. With more than 35 per cent of their workforce made up by former ADF members in Australia, Raytheon has long been a champion for veteran’s employment.

“Together we share this purpose and the partnership that we announce today will ensure the Games have an enduring impact and legacy for former military personnel well beyond October 2018.”

The partnership announcement is the latest addition to Raytheon veteran outreach initiatives in Australia, which includes support for organisations like Soldier On, the creation of Australia’s first industry-led Veteran Career Translator, and participation in the Prime Minister’s Veterans Employment Program.

“The Invictus Games is a powerful opportunity to recognise our wounded, injured and ill veteran and active service personnel,” said Senator the Hon Marise Payne, Minister for Defence. “This year’s Games will be held in my hometown of Sydney and I encourage everyone to get behind the Australian team.”

“As major suppliers to the Australian Defence Force, industry is in a unique position to acknowledge the broader military community in which it operates, and the service of the men and women of the ADF,” she added. “That is why last year I called on all of Defence industry to support the Invictus Games in Sydney and today I thank and commend Raytheon for responding to this important cause and stepping up in this way.”

More information on the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 is available at https://www.invictusgames2018.org