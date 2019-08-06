Home ADF news Raytheon delivers first Next Gen Jammer pod
ADF newsAIRAllies NewsCYBER & EWHeadlinesIndustry NewsProject newsSEA

Raytheon delivers first Next Gen Jammer pod

by Andrew McLaughlin
written by Andrew McLaughlin

Concept art of an EA-18G carrying AN/ALQ-249 NGJ-MB pods. (US NAVY)

Raytheon has delivered the first representative AN/ALQ-249(v)1 Next Generation Jammer – Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) engineering and manufacturing development pod to the US Navy to commence ground testing and aircraft integration trials.

The NGJ-MB is the first of three versions of the ALQ-249 airborne electronic attack pod designed to replace the venerable AN/ALQ-99 jammer pods currently carried by the Boeing EA-18G Growler operated by the US Navy and the RAAF. The pod is designed to deny, disrupt and degrade adversary radars and communications systems.

“The first NGJ-MB pod is out the door,” vice president of Raytheon Electronic Warfare Systems, Stefan Baur said in a company statement. “We are one step closer to extending the Navy’s jamming range and capability. Delivery of this pod will allow for the initial verification of ground procedures, mass properties, aircraft installation, and built-in-test checks in preparation for future chamber and flight test.”

In November 2017, then Chief of Air Force AIRMSHL ‘Leo’ Davies announced the signing of an MoU between Australia and the US for the joint-development of the NGJ-MB capability. The MoU provides a framework for communication, coordination and cooperation between the US Navy and the RAAF during the engineering and manufacturing development phase.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

Related Articles

Army seeks “soldier-proof” unmanned systems

December 30, 2016

Australian SMEs look to the Horizon

September 4, 2018

NASA-owned Predator-B conducts flight through controlled airspace using...

June 15, 2018

Lockheed Martin Australia locked into National Youth Science...

July 10, 2018

Saab announces next gen RBS15 anti-ship missile

August 2, 2018

Defence confirms Nellis incident Growler write-off

August 19, 2018

Singaporean CH-47Ds arrive at new Oakey base

July 2, 2018

Boeing awarded Super Hornet CFT development contract

February 19, 2018

Hawkei PMVs-L arrive in Iraq for operational trials

January 4, 2018

Lockheed Martin’s Australian presence to expand with Sikorsky...

July 21, 2015