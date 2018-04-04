Raytheon has successfully demonstrated the high-power microwave and laser anti-drone capabilities at a recent US Army Manoeuvre Fires Integrated Experiment (MFIX).

During the experiment, the two dune-buggy mounted systems knocked down 45 unmanned aerial vehicles and drones. The high-power microwave system engaged multiple UAV swarms and downed 33 drones. The accompanying high energy laser (HEL) system identified, tracked, engaged and killed 12 airborne, manoeuvring Class I and II UAVs, and destroyed six stationary mortar projectiles.

“The speed and low cost per engagement of directed energy is revolutionary in protecting our troops against drones,” Dr. Thomas Bussing, Raytheon Advanced Missile Systems vice president said in a statement. “We have spent decades perfecting the high-power microwave system, which may soon give our military a significant advantage against this proliferating threat.”

The MFIX event brought military and industry together to demonstrate ways to bridge the US Army’s capability gaps in long-range fires and manoeuvre short-range air defence.