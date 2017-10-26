Raytheon Australia’s LAND 19 Phase 7B supplier portal is now open for expressions of interest until November 6.

The project will deliver a short-range ground-based air defence (SRGBAD) capability for the Australian Army. Raytheon’s proposal for second pass consideration in 2019 is based on the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS).

The system is intended to provide defence against fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

“By registering on the supplier portal, Australian suppliers have the opportunity to showcase the breadth and depth of Australian industry capability, create local jobs and join more than 1,500 suppliers that already help Raytheon Australia deliver complex projects to Defence,” stated Raytheon Australia managing director Michael Ward.

“Through access to our global supply chain, Raytheon Australia has already helped local suppliers win over $330 million of work under contracts related to Raytheon Company activities. These opportunities benefit the sustainment and growth of Australia’s homegrown defence industry.

“Raytheon Australia’s solution has a strong focus on identifying opportunities for Australian industry to participate in the project and to enhance local industry capability.

“In addition to investigating the use of Australian protected vehicles and sensor technology, the system will provide opportunities for Australian industry across systems integration, component manufacture, assembly and test, as well as in-country sustainment.

“The NASAMS solution combines proven US technology with Australian innovation that is backed by local integration and sustainment work.”

Following receipt of registrations, and in partnership with Defence, Raytheon will conduct a series of Australian industry showcases in every state and territory.

Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne launched the LAND 19 Phase 7B supplier portal in September, stating that the cutoff date for registering interest was October 25.