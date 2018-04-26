The new Raytheon 360-degree capable, gallium nitride-powered (GaN) AESA radar for a proposed upgrade to Germany’s Patriot Air and Missile Defense System recently completed 3,000 hours of operation.

The company-funded system is a key element of a joint Raytheon-Rheinmetall proposal to provide a full spectrum integrated air defense solution for the German Luftwaffe.

“The radar has demonstrated 360-degree capability, tracking tactical targets such as manoeuvring fighter aircraft, simulated cruise and ballistic missiles, and drones,” Raytheon Vice President of Integrated Air and Missile Defense for Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems, Tom Laliberty said at the ILA Berlin Air Show.

Harald Mannheim, Rheinmetall’s Senior Vice President and Head of Air Defence Programmes Germany added, “It is clear that our partner Raytheon’s radar has far surpassed the decades-old, 20th-century gallium arsenide radar technology being proposed by the MEADS development project. Raytheon’s AESA GaN technology is capable, mature and ideally suited for the needs of the German Air Force.”

The new radar has successfully demonstrated its ability to pass information back and forth between arrays, providing continuous tracking and quality fire control data on multiple targets.

“Our partner Raytheon is able to rapidly deliver this capability, ensuring that Germany will have the ability to defend its forces from threats in any direction, even, if required for the upcoming Baltic deployment in 2023 in support of NATO operations,” Mannheim added.