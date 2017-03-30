Raytheon is being awarded a US$17.9 million order for the upgrade of the APG-79 active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar system for the US Navy and Australian F/A-18F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft, the US Department of Defense announced on March 23.

The contract includes a purchase for the Australian government under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program worth US$6.8 million. The work is expected to be completed in March 2021.

Meanwhile, Australia has committed to contribute $250 million to the development of the Next Generation Jammer Increment 1 jamming pod that will replace the ALQ-99 that is currently integrated on the Growler.