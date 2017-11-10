Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne has announced the achievement of an important milestone for the Short-Range Ground-Based Air Defence (SRGBAD) project with the signing of a $12.1 million contract with Raytheon Australia for the first stage of LAND 19 Phase 7B.

“This will include risk-mitigation activities to inform the final system configuration, which will create up to 10 new jobs,” stated Minister Pyne on November 8.

“The year-long Risk Mitigation Activity will examine the system’s use in an Australian context.”

The government has committed to the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), which will be adapted to meet Australian requirements.

“Importantly, this work will investigate potential capability enhancements to inform the NASAMS’s final system configuration, including integration with existing Australian Defence Force equipment,” Pyne said.

“This will include integration testing with CEA Technologies’ phased array radar system, and Thales Australia’s Hawkei and Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles.”

The contract was signed on October 31.